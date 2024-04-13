Northstar Asset Management LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.16. 3,499,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.66. The company has a market cap of $127.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

