Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Raised by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $7.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $438.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,664,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,218,740. The company has a 50 day moving average of $438.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.53. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $309.89 and a 1-year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

