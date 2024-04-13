Saga (SAGA) Price Hits $3.88

Saga (SAGA) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. In the last seven days, Saga has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar. One Saga token can now be purchased for approximately $3.88 or 0.00005792 BTC on major exchanges. Saga has a total market cap of $349.42 million and approximately $291.71 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Saga alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Saga Profile

Saga’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 90,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 4.15440524 USD and is down -20.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $351,833,390.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saga should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saga using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saga and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.