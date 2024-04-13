Coinmetro Token (XCM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $194.45 Million

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Coinmetro Token has a total market cap of $194.45 million and approximately $3,691.45 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00000954 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00009720 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00010948 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00015880 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,888.16 or 0.99782781 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001186 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00010415 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Token Profile

XCM is a token. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 328,579,355 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. Coinmetro Token’s official message board is coinmetro.com/blog. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

