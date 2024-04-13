Sapphire (SAPP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $9.70 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $9.70 million and approximately $1,886.60 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.15 or 0.04802275 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00053691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00019103 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00007888 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00010893 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00012592 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,713,730,003 coins and its circulating supply is 1,693,193,380 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.