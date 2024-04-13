iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Lauer Wealth LLC

Lauer Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 79.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,863 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% during the third quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 38,701 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 867.6% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 66,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.29. 47,900,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,502,176. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $107.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.38 and a 200 day moving average of $92.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

