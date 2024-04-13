Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 7,100 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM traded down $4.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,024,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,159,892. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $158.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TSM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.