Graypoint LLC Sells 1,294 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Graypoint LLC reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Raymond James increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 2.3 %

BDX stock traded down $5.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.17. 1,028,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $229.85 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.64 and a 200-day moving average of $243.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Recommended Stories

