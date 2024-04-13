Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $342.05. 1,056,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,082. The stock has a market cap of $130.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.38. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.09.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

