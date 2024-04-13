Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $512,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.01. 12,155,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,721,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $209.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.97 and its 200-day moving average is $97.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

