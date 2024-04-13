AlphaQ Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Nordson by 3.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Nordson by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nordson stock traded down $4.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,356. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $208.90 and a 1-year high of $278.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

