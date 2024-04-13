WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 558,021 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,109,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558,021 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $373,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RACE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 54.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after buying an additional 33,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 143.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ferrari by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded down $9.98 on Friday, hitting $410.40. The company had a trading volume of 249,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,878. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $413.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.80. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $272.70 and a 1-year high of $442.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Ferrari Dividend Announcement

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 43.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $2.443 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RACE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.57.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

