WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 577,025 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,134,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 577,025 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Thomson Reuters worth $165,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.42.

Shares of TRI stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.38. 298,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,288. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.94 and a 200 day moving average of $143.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $117.46 and a 52-week high of $161.57. The company has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

