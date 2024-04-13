WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,949,908 Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,949,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,541,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

NU Price Performance

NU stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.29. 17,482,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,258,666. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

