WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,825 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $29,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 63.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Down 0.7 %

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.14. 463,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,374. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.80. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $102.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -206.68, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.22). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BECN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. William Blair upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $171,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $306,767.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

