WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 287,052 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 1,723.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,705 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 287,052 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Credicorp worth $45,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAP. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Credicorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Credicorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAP traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.11. The stock had a trading volume of 466,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,851. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.42 and a twelve month high of $179.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.02). Credicorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.73.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

