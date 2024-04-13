WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,252,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $43,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in APi Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in APi Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in APi Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in APi Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Stock Performance

APG stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.56. 797,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,311. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -50.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $39.98.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on APi Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APi Group

About APi Group

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.