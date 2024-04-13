Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Short Interest Up 36.4% in March

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the March 15th total of 850,200 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 340,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Powell Industries

Powell Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ POWL traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.95. 212,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,061. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.61 and its 200-day moving average is $106.92. Powell Industries has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $197.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.98. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Powell Industries will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Powell Industries

In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $871,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,688,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,462,950.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher E. Cragg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $1,396,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,406.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $871,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,688,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,462,950.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,830. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powell Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of POWL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Powell Industries by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Powell Industries by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Powell Industries by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Powell Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 625,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 30,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.