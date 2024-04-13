SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Short Interest Up 36.5% in March

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the March 15th total of 86,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

SPI Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.66. SPI Energy has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $1.61.

Institutional Trading of SPI Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SPI Energy by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 35,276 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in SPI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPI Energy Company Profile

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

