Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Destiny Media Technologies Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSNY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. 2,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 1.06. Destiny Media Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 7.84%.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps.

