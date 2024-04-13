dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2024

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

dormakaba Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DRRKF remained flat at $477.00 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $477.00 and its 200-day moving average is $422.81. dormakaba has a twelve month low of $477.00 and a twelve month high of $477.00.

About dormakaba

(Get Free Report)

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, and escape route systems; and entrance systems, including sliding, revolving, swing doors, as well as sensor barriers and speed and self-boarding gates. The company also provides electronic access and data that include access readers, terminals, electronic fittings, and locking cylinders; mechanical cylinder lock and master key systems; lodging systems comprising electronic door locks, and perimeter and facility readers, as well as mobile access solutions; safe locks; movable walls; and key blanks and key cutting machines under the Silca, Ilco, and Advanced Diagnostics brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for dormakaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dormakaba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.