Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Short Interest Up 37.6% in March

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 413,500 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the March 15th total of 300,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,135.0 days.

Topcon Stock Performance

Shares of Topcon stock remained flat at $10.81 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.96. Topcon has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Topcon had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $354.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Topcon will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Topcon

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products in Japan and internationally. The company provides total station products, including automatic tracking, motor drive, manual, industrial measurement, and imaging stations, as well as layout navigator, millimeter GPS, 3D mobile measurement system and laser scanner, data collector, theodolite, electronic level, and rotating and pipe laser products.

