Short Interest in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Rises By 32.1%

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the March 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 953,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Entravision Communications Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EVC traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. 976,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,085. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $184.41 million, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.05. Entravision Communications has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.70 million. Entravision Communications had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. Analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -111.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Christenson acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,623.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 16,303 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 962,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 170,935 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 27,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

