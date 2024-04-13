Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Short Interest Up 32.1% in March

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,600 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the March 15th total of 236,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE EARN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.61. 163,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,257. The company has a market capitalization of $131.01 million, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.87. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.09.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.52%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 369.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 14,566 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 20.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Featured Articles

