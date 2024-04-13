iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $332.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,455. The company has a 50-day moving average of $331.55 and a 200 day moving average of $303.80. The company has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.23 and a 1 year high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

