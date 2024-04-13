Klingman & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 2,785 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 194.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,929 shares of company stock worth $2,740,901. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CarMax from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $71.41 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.20. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

