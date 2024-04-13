MV Capital Management Inc. Buys 437 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 177,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 37,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.44.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,327,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,482,626. The stock has a market cap of $133.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.45. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

