MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 94 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:PKG traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.20. 516,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,725. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $122.20 and a twelve month high of $191.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.81 and a 200 day moving average of $166.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.29.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

