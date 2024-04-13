MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 601 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,049,693,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,197,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,755,000 after acquiring an additional 129,300 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,269,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,484,000 after purchasing an additional 335,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE WFC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,876,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,250,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.22. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.40 and a twelve month high of $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.37.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

