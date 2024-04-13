Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) Short Interest Up 230.3% in March

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, a growth of 230.3% from the March 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 521,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tharimmune

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tharimmune stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 105,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Tharimmune as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tharimmune Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ THAR traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.38. 308,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,068. Tharimmune has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $32.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.69. The company has a market cap of $4.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Tharimmune Company Profile

Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).

