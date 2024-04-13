Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Position Decreased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,290,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Datadog comprises 2.1% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 1.91% of Datadog worth $775,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,668,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth approximately $409,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Datadog by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,571,000 after acquiring an additional 33,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 40.4% in the third quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 309,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,198,000 after acquiring an additional 89,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 146,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,304,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $17,171,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 146,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,304,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 730,990 shares of company stock valued at $93,915,631. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $3.29 on Friday, hitting $127.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,652,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,577. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $138.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.53. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,062.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DDOG. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

