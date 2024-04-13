WCM Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,438,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475,895 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for 3.5% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.22% of AON worth $1,284,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AON by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in AON by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in AON by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in AON by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC grew its position in AON by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AON stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $308.00. The stock had a trading volume of 742,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,115. The business’s fifty day moving average is $317.49 and its 200-day moving average is $315.56. The firm has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $284.85 and a 1-year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

