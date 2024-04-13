WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 2,986,915 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,113,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,986,915 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for 7.7% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 3.77% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $2,784,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.05. 1,966,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,359. The company has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.12 and its 200 day moving average is $79.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CP. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.29.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

