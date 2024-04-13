Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SWK stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.48. 906,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,270. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.39 and a 200 day moving average of $90.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.87 and a 52-week high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.44.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

