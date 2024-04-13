Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Northstar Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 41,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $125.74. 7,369,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,464,172. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 898.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.28 and a 200 day moving average of $114.24. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $133.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,200.00%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

