Short Interest in Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Increases By 21.2%

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the March 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 609,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III bought 2,222,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,599,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,196,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy Hoey sold 6,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $35,078.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,019.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III bought 2,222,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,599,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,196,737.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 20,908 shares of company stock valued at $122,867 over the last 90 days. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaya Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 363,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 240,082 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 2,635.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 240,436 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 501.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 104,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 86,769 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 219,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 109,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,718,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after buying an additional 651,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TNYA. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Tenaya Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenaya Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics Trading Down 4.9 %

Tenaya Therapeutics stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 324,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,964. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.60. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $8.09.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.