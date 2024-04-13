TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Short Interest Down 29.4% in March

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 506,200 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the March 15th total of 717,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TowneBank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in TowneBank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 43,600.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 230.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TOWN. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

TowneBank Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TOWN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.40. 239,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,856. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average of $26.81.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $155.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.67 million. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.31%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

