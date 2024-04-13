Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stake Reduced by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VCSH stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.64. 3,826,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,868,383. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2479 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

