Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 190 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.96.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE ED traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,902. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.91 and its 200 day moving average is $89.46. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

