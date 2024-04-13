ORG Partners LLC Has $464,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 927.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of 3M by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Bank of America cut their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,590,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,400,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $95.67. The firm has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.29.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

