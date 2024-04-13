Northstar Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Northstar Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,761,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,215,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,839,000 after purchasing an additional 700,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 493.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 653,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,987,000 after purchasing an additional 543,300 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.41. 1,292,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,993. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.79.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Fortive’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,267. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,267. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,122. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.31.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

