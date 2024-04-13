Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,948 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Shopify by 317.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 508.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHOP traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,042,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,341,646. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.11 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $90.06 billion, a PE ratio of 777.75 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.28.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

