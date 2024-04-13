International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,547,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.51. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

