Graypoint LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,250,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,355,380. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.46. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

