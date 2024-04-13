ORG Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 437.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,496 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.71. 3,893,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,256. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.18. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

