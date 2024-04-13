Lauer Wealth LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBLK. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth about $5,042,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 209.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 35,220 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 20.1% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 291,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 48,691 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 407.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 372,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 299,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:SBLK traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,812. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.29. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $25.16.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $263.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.40 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

