Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $3.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.49. 210,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,096. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $184.13 and a 52 week high of $241.38. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.53.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

