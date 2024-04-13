Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Northstar Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for 0.9% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,114,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 155.7% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,831,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,558,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,388,000 after purchasing an additional 27,280 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6,246.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,409,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 304.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,301,000 after acquiring an additional 995,862 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

VFH traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.18. The stock had a trading volume of 682,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,896. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $73.87 and a twelve month high of $102.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.49.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.