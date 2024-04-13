Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VOX stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,592. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.17 and a 200-day moving average of $118.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $93.47 and a twelve month high of $134.34.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

