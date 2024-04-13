Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Increased by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $4.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $341.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,598,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,540. The firm has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $339.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.03. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $242.98 and a fifty-two week high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

